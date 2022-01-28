Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 03:06 am

Hareem Shah’s Latest Swimming Videos Goes VIral

Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 03:06 am
Hareem Shahs

Hareem Shah, a TikTok celebrity, appears to have an insatiable need to meet and befriend Pakistani celebrities, particularly politicians.

Hareem Shah’s recent swimming video has gone viral. In the video, Hareem Shah can be seen swimming in the pool in a black tee shirt. Earlier, Hareem Shah had taken to Instagram to declare her triumph over the female TikTok star of the year award nominations for 2021.

Popular TikTok star Hareem Shah, who is quite famous due to her controversial and bold videos, has shared posts wearing a swimsuit and enjoying at the swimming pool with friends. Taking to Instagram, the social media sensation shared bold videos of herself wearing a swimsuit and spending quality time at the poolside.

Read More

3 hours ago
Ex-officer makes shocking revelations about Prince Andrew

Another former royal staff worker has revealed details about Prince Andrew's personality...
4 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra said she has become a calmer person after marrying Nick

Priyanka Chopra claimed that since Nick Jonas entered her life, she has...
4 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo lights up Burj Khalifa for his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo sure knows how to make a grand gesture — he...
4 hours ago
When Kareena Kapoor recalled her Poo days as she enjoyed watching K3G’s

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a well-known actress who has starred in a...
4 hours ago
Watch when Shehnaaz Gill danced her heart out at a function

Famed Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who remained quite inactive on...
5 hours ago
Designer Hamza Malik is not happy with Atif Aslam for crediting his wife as his 'stylist' for PSL 7 anthem

Atif Aslam wins the hearts of netizens with his Pakistan Super League...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

SpiceJet Air Hostess
10 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: SpiceJet Air Hostess Dances Her Heart Out in Empty Flight

Uma Meenakshi, a SpiceJet air hostess who rose to prominence with her...
Wife
17 mins ago
What Happens When the Groom’s Friend Falls Over Him on the Wedding Stage?

Wedding videos are popular on the internet these days due to their...
Snake
21 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Husband plays prank on wife with a fake snake, and she jumps on his lap

Fear is the first word that springs to mind when you think...
Varmala
26 mins ago
The bride cancels her wedding after the groom throws a garland at her during the Varmala ceremony.

An Indian wedding is a movie plot in and of itself, with...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600