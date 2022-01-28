Hareem Shah’s Latest Swimming Videos Goes VIral

Hareem Shah, a TikTok celebrity, appears to have an insatiable need to meet and befriend Pakistani celebrities, particularly politicians.

Hareem Shah’s recent swimming video has gone viral. In the video, Hareem Shah can be seen swimming in the pool in a black tee shirt. Earlier, Hareem Shah had taken to Instagram to declare her triumph over the female TikTok star of the year award nominations for 2021.

Popular TikTok star Hareem Shah, who is quite famous due to her controversial and bold videos, has shared posts wearing a swimsuit and enjoying at the swimming pool with friends. Taking to Instagram, the social media sensation shared bold videos of herself wearing a swimsuit and spending quality time at the poolside.

