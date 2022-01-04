Harry and Meghan friend criticized for targeting Kate Middleton’s former aide

Harry and Meghan’s friend criticized for targeting Kate Middleton’s former aide

Rebecca Priestley, the former Kensington Palace private secretary, was ridiculed by the author of Finding Freedom, an unauthorised biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, for chatting to the Daily Mail about Kate Middleton before of the Duchess’ 40th birthday.

“As the Duchess of Cambridge approaches 40, we find Kate’s royal calling means the children truly are our future,” ran the title of Rebecca English’s essay.

“Nice behind the scenes revelations on Kate’s life from former Kensington Palace private secretary Rebecca Priestley in the Mail,” said Omid Scobie, the author of Finding Freedom and a friend of Harry and Meghan.

He continued, “It comes not long after Jason Knauf was given the go-ahead to break his NDA and assist the Mail’s publisher in their legal appeal against Meghan.” “We have a cosy friendship.”

Richard, a British journalist, retaliated against Omid for troll-ing Rebecca English, who had published her storey on social media, where the author made his comments.