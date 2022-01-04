Harry and Meghan’s friend criticized for targeting Kate Middleton’s former aide

Web Desk BOL News

04th Jan, 2022. 11:25 pm
Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan friend criticized for targeting Kate Middleton’s former aide

Rebecca Priestley, the former Kensington Palace private secretary, was ridiculed by the author of Finding Freedom, an unauthorised biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, for chatting to the Daily Mail about Kate Middleton before of the Duchess’ 40th birthday.

“As the Duchess of Cambridge approaches 40, we find Kate’s royal calling means the children truly are our future,” ran the title of Rebecca English’s essay.

“Nice behind the scenes revelations on Kate’s life from former Kensington Palace private secretary Rebecca Priestley in the Mail,” said Omid Scobie, the author of Finding Freedom and a friend of Harry and Meghan.

“Nice behind the scenes revelations on Kate’s life from former Kensington Palace private secretary Rebecca Priestley in the Mail,” said Omid Scobie, the author of Finding Freedom and a friend of Harry and Meghan.

He continued, “It comes not long after Jason Knauf was given the go-ahead to break his NDA and assist the Mail’s publisher in their legal appeal against Meghan.” “We have a cosy friendship.”

Richard, a British journalist, retaliated against Omid for troll-ing Rebecca English, who had published her storey on social media, where the author made his comments.

Read More

23 mins ago
Arjun Kapoor talks about his bond with Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has a very sweet bond with his sisters, Janhvi...
42 mins ago
WATCH: Sundal Khattak triggers outrage among fans 

Popular TikToker Sundal Khattak, who rose to prominence on social media with...
1 hour ago
Hareem Shah gets into a fight with her husband, video goes viral

Hareem Shah is a famous TikToker and social media sensation, who rose...
1 hour ago
Hailey Bieber rocks oversize sweater and leggings in Los Angeles

Hailey Bieber looked lovely in leggings and a chunky sweater as she...
2 hours ago
Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's wedding festivities begin with Dholki, see photos

Lovebirds Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are all set to tie the...
3 hours ago
Katrina Kaif comments on Sunny Kaushal’s desi look, fans call her “Best Bhabhi”

Katrina Kaif is proven to be the town's top bhabhi. The actress...