Hassan Raheem, released a new music video call Sun Le Na on Monday

On Monday, Hasan Raheem, Pakistan’s most popular indie artist, released a music video called Sun Le Na. The song features Abdullah Kasumbi, a frequent collaborator of Raheem’s. While the music video stars Raheem and poet Adeel Afzal.

Raheem’s distinctive gentle vocals featured on the single have a groove that’s well-suited for Spotify’s “chill” playlists. Kasumbi produced and mixed the song. While Mustafa Khan handles the guitar tunes.

Read more: Coke Studio season 14 promises a mix of young and veteran musicians

The music video follows Raheem as a thief breaking into the house of Afzal’s wealthy character. He is in search of a ring the latter has been eyeing since childhood. The song is written and directed by Kamil Chima best known for Laal Kabootar.

The video begins with Afzal’s character discreetly seeing a younger version of Raheem’s character flip over a ring in his hand. In the present day, Afzal is seen having dinner with his wealthy friends. Raheem on the other hand is dressed in his distinctive vest and holding a revolver, invading the party. A vicious brawl ensues, complete with a semi-believable injury and a tragic conclusion.

The music complements the somber mood of the video and fans especially Gen Z is ecstatic about the song.

Read more: 5 indie songs that you’ll love

Raheem will also appear on Coke Studio 14, and he shared his first glimpse from the show on Instagram with the comment. He was among Spotify’s top 20 most streamed artists of the previous year.

After his breakthrough song Paisa, a notable duet with Young Stunners Raheem became the talk of the town. It was only after the song’s success that the newbie began to understand what it meant to be famous.