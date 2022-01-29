Heidi Klum slays in a mini dress with a Fishnet twist

Heidi Klum’s latest outfit is a lesson in pattern matching. The model shared an image on Instagram today of herself wearing a lovely attire that matches her style.

Klum wore a matched plaid Alice + Olivia puffer jacket and turtleneck dress for the occasion, showcasing her sense of eye-catching designs. She finished off her look with a pair of edgy fishnet stockings and a pair of stylish sunglasses.

Klum finished the look with a pair of black platform boots, which added a grunge element to the ensemble. The boots had a zipper and shoelaces linked to the top and came up to her leg.

Klum has a modern and advanced sartorial sense that inspires her to choose clothes that are versatile in terms of fit and design.

She likes matching items and eye-catching patterns that accentuate color, and she also likes structured tailoring, as evidenced by her hot pink suit.

In terms of footwear, the model favors elegant pointy pumps and tall boots.

The host and judge of “Germany’s Next Topmodel” have built a name for herself in the fashion world.

Liz Claiborne, Marc Jacobs, and Victoria’s Secret have all used her in their advertisements. In 2002, 2006, 2007, 2008, and 2009, Klum was a Victoria’s Secret Angel and presented the brand’s iconic fashion shows.