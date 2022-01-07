Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 12:33 pm

Here is a proof how Ayeza Khan & Hoorain have beautiful mother-daughter bond

Ayeza Khan daughter Hoorain

The heartthrob of Pakistan’s drama industry Ayeza Khan, who is currently enjoying her vacations in Dubai, often shares glimpses of her family with fans and receive immense love from them.

In a recent post on Instagram, the Meherposh actress shares adorable pictures with her daughter Hoorain. They both were seen striking for a beautiful pose.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

They say a mother is a daughter’s best friend and judging from their pictures, Ayeza seems to be proving the statement true everytime. Their latest click is a proof of ultimate mother-daughter goals.

Soon after she posted the photo, fans and netizens flooded the comments section with love reactions.

Actors Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan got married in 2014 and share two children together, daughter Hoorain and son Rayan Taimoor.

Read More

2 days ago
The Photographer Tapu Javeri

Tapu Javeri is no ordinary man, he is an ace celebrity/fashion photographer,...
2 days ago
Bilal Lashari: Pakistani cinema’s one man army

Bilal Lashari is many things, a film director, cinematographer, screenwriter, and even...
2 days ago
What’s New?

1.Azaan Sami Khan drops music video for Ik Lamha Azaan Sami Khan...
2 days ago
Balcuh Twins

Baluch Twins, hailing from Lyari, are up-and-coming Pakistani singer songwriters that have...
2 days ago
Zuher Khan touches on his documentary The Hollywood Experience & the industry

The hall was hustling and bustling on Tuesday where the screening of...
2 days ago
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts – The End of a Beautiful Era

A beautiful mix of tears, joy, and nostalgia, this Harry Potter reunion...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

cup
2 mins ago
Mane, Salah and more — Six stars to watch at the Cup of Nations

YAOUNDÉ: The Africa Cup of Nations begins in Cameroon on Sunday with...
taylor
13 mins ago
N.Zealand great Taylor wants winning farewell after shock loss

CHRISTCHURCH: Ross Taylor saluted Bangladesh for their upset win in the first...
Sunny Leone
19 mins ago
WATCH: Sunny Leone discloses a bad habit of other Bollywood celebs

Actress Sunny Leone, widely known for her bold item numbers, took a...
stokes
23 mins ago
Stokes defies injury with fighting half-century in Ashes Test

SYDNEY: Wincing Ben Stokes produced a counter-punching half-century to help England recover...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600