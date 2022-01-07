The heartthrob of Pakistan’s drama industry Ayeza Khan, who is currently enjoying her vacations in Dubai, often shares glimpses of her family with fans and receive immense love from them.

In a recent post on Instagram, the Meherposh actress shares adorable pictures with her daughter Hoorain. They both were seen striking for a beautiful pose.

They say a mother is a daughter’s best friend and judging from their pictures, Ayeza seems to be proving the statement true everytime. Their latest click is a proof of ultimate mother-daughter goals.

Soon after she posted the photo, fans and netizens flooded the comments section with love reactions.