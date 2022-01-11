Here is all you need to know about Salman Khan’s diet chart to stay fit Photo: File

Even at the age of 56, he can give many young heroes a run for their money.

Salman Khan has no competition in Bollywood when it comes to the stars who love keeping themselves fit. Sallu Bhai turned 56 this year, even at this age he gives many new heroes a run for their money.

The Tiger is one hero who simply refuses to age. Even at this age, he does not look any older than someone in their late 30’s.

Besides being a fitness freak, he follows a very firm diet regime. With a lot of workouts daily, he also follows a very strict food consumption, which aids him to stay in shape.

Salman evades any food which has extra oil, salt or spices, and can be stated as junk food. For breakfast, he drinks honey mixed with a glass of lemon water. He chooses food rich in protein and with zero carbohydrates. He consumes four egg omelets, something he loves.

Four days a week, Salman Khan eats only fruits. For the remaining three days in the afternoon, he eats South Indian food like Idli, Dosa, and Uththapam. Often, he chooses salads and grilled fish for lunch. On some days, he eats rice and chicken or roti with vegetable curry of his choice.

At night, he consumes chicken and salad. In the middle of each meal, he eats almonds.

Let’s take a look at Salman’s preferred foods. In an interview, Sallu stated that his desired foods comprise ice cream and a huge variety of sweets. He also loves chocolates. In non-Indian cuisines, he likes Chinese, Italian, Mexican, and Swedish food.