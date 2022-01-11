Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 12:32 am

Here is all you need to know about Salman Khan’s diet chart to stay fit

Salman Khan bitten by snake

Here is all you need to know about Salman Khan’s diet chart to stay fit Photo: File

Even at the age of 56, he can give many young heroes a run for their money.

Salman Khan has no competition in Bollywood when it comes to the stars who love keeping themselves fit. Sallu Bhai turned 56 this year, even at this age he gives many new heroes a run for their money.

The Tiger is one hero who simply refuses to age. Even at this age, he does not look any older than someone in their late 30’s.

Besides being a fitness freak, he follows a very firm diet regime. With a lot of workouts daily, he also follows a very strict food consumption, which aids him to stay in shape.

Salman evades any food which has extra oil, salt or spices, and can be stated as junk food. For breakfast, he drinks honey mixed with a glass of lemon water. He chooses food rich in protein and with zero carbohydrates. He consumes four egg omelets, something he loves.

Four days a week, Salman Khan eats only fruits. For the remaining three days in the afternoon, he eats South Indian food like Idli, Dosa, and Uththapam. Often, he chooses salads and grilled fish for lunch. On some days, he eats rice and chicken or roti with vegetable curry of his choice.

At night, he consumes chicken and salad. In the middle of each meal, he eats almonds.

Let’s take a look at Salman’s preferred foods. In an interview, Sallu stated that his desired foods comprise ice cream and a huge variety of sweets. He also loves chocolates. In non-Indian cuisines, he likes Chinese, Italian, Mexican, and Swedish food.

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Amar Khan looks radiant in saree, see photos

Amar Khan is a Pakistani model and television actress. She has done...
2 hours ago
Kanye West’s Netflix documentary Jeen-Yuhs to release in theatres on February 10

The first installment of the Kanye West documentary trilogy will be released...
2 hours ago
Jacqueline Fernandez's net worth, expensive possessions, source of income, and more

This will leave you SHOCKED! Jacqueline Fernandez, a Bollywood actress, has made...
2 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan Mannat bungalow threatened by extremists in India

The recent wave of extremism against Muslims in India is not getting...
3 hours ago
Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts love bite on neck in leaked picture with Suresh Chandrasekhar

New Delhi: Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been in the news for her...
3 hours ago
Sushmita Sen shares the importance of self-awareness

Sushmita Sen, the original Dilbar Dilbar girl, keeps in touch with her...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Apple Watch 8
10 mins ago
Apple Watch 8 may skip on body temperature sensor

According to Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman's monthly newsletter, Apple's next Watch 8...
BTC TO PKR
23 mins ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today’s Bitcoin Price in Pakistan – 12th January 2022

BTC TO PKR: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee...
Alizeh Shah
35 mins ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah wears strapless gown at HAS

Alizeh Shah has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance...
Alizeh Shah,
38 mins ago
Alizeh Shah, Haeem Shah, Amar Khan – Dance Videos that sets the internet on fire

It’s been a rough year once again, with fears of a third...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600