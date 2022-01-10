Here is the list of Bollywood’s worst dressed celebs of the week! Photo Courtesy: Bollywoodlife

Monday has here, and it’s time to take a look at the week’s fashion escapades. Many events have been canceled as a result of the oncoming epidemic. But the celebs of the tinsel town keep themselves updated with their different looks and styles, then there are those who are trying hard to make an impression but end up dressed as the worst!

Take a peek at the week’s worst-dressed celebrities…

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is one of the most attractive women on Indian television. On the sets of Bigg Boss 15, the actress was promoting her song Phoonkh Le. For the occasion, Nia Sharma chose a light purple skirt and a crop top. Given that Nia Sharma has given us far better looks, the appearance was lackluster.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan has been seen in a variety of outfits recently, which makes us pleased. The actress’ all-black ensemble of black leggings, a corset-style top, and PVC shoes, on the other hand, did not impress. Vidya Balan has been dressed considerably better in western clothing as well.

Rani Mukerji

The actress was spotted at a local school. She was dressed in a bottle green lace dress. It was a straightforward appearance. Rani Mukerji’s fashion sense has been lacking of late, and today was no exception.

Sakshi Chopra

Sakshi Chopra, a model, and songwriter, is now in Mumbai. In the city, the actress was seen wearing a netted sundress. Apart from the overtly risqué nature of the ensemble, it was barely stylish.

Tina Datta

Amit Khanna, a well-known photographer, shot the actress in a steamy photoshoot. While we admire how she flirts with the camera, this bodysuit does not flatter her figure.