Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 09:03 pm

Here is the list of Bollywood’s worst dressed celebs of the week!

Here is the list of Bollywood’s worst dressed celebs of the week! Photo Courtesy: Bollywoodlife

Monday has here, and it’s time to take a look at the week’s fashion escapades. Many events have been canceled as a result of the oncoming epidemic. But the celebs of the tinsel town keep themselves updated with their different looks and styles, then there are those who are trying hard to make an impression but end up dressed as the worst!

Take a peek at the week’s worst-dressed celebrities…

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is one of the most attractive women on Indian television. On the sets of Bigg Boss 15, the actress was promoting her song Phoonkh Le. For the occasion, Nia Sharma chose a light purple skirt and a crop top. Given that Nia Sharma has given us far better looks, the appearance was lackluster.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PHOONK (@niasharma90)

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan has been seen in a variety of outfits recently, which makes us pleased. The actress’ all-black ensemble of black leggings, a corset-style top, and PVC shoes, on the other hand, did not impress. Vidya Balan has been dressed considerably better in western clothing as well.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

Rani Mukerji

The actress was spotted at a local school. She was dressed in a bottle green lace dress. It was a straightforward appearance. Rani Mukerji’s fashion sense has been lacking of late, and today was no exception.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sakshi Chopra

Sakshi Chopra, a model, and songwriter, is now in Mumbai. In the city, the actress was seen wearing a netted sundress. Apart from the overtly risqué nature of the ensemble, it was barely stylish.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sakshi Chopra (@sakshichopraa)

Tina Datta

Amit Khanna, a well-known photographer, shot the actress in a steamy photoshoot. While we admire how she flirts with the camera, this bodysuit does not flatter her figure.

Read More

30 mins ago
Javed Akhtar under fire for his stance on Bulli Bai case

Javed Akhtar, a well-known Bollywood lyricist, and playwright have been under fire...
39 mins ago
Check out Rebel Wilson unbelievable transformation!

Rebel Wilson, an Australian actress who is still on her transformation path,...
52 mins ago
Urfi Javed’s t-shirt went viral, captioned as ‘Not Javed Akhtar's granddaughter': Watch Video

Television actor Urfi Javed, who is always trending on social media for...
57 mins ago
Here's the list of highest-grossing films of all time!

Spider-Man: No Way Home is still breaking box office records over a...
58 mins ago
Rohail Hyatt is looking for Pakistani talent to sing the national anthem

Rohail Hyatt, a music producer, is looking for artists that can sing...
1 hour ago
Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz claps back at Geeta Kapur for disrespecting his profession on national TV 

Bigg Boss 15 VIP participant Umar Riaz's eviction from the house has been...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
5 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G launches in India with Exynos 2100

Samsung introduced the Galaxy S21 FE 5G on the global stage last...
Car
6 mins ago
Car crashes into tram tracks due to a driver’s mistake in Istanbul

After the fire service and police were notified, the car was eventually...
Realme 9i
14 mins ago
Realme 9i is official with big battery, Snapdragon 680

Realme 9i Launch Timeline In Vietnam, the Realme 9i has just made...
18 mins ago
Kartik Aryan, wishes to play Virat Kholi in a Biopic

Following the success of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and '83, cricket...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600