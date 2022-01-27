Here’s why Faysal Quraishi issues apology note for Nauman Ijaz!

Pakistani actor and host Faysal Quraishi is apologizing after fellow actor Nauman Ijaz quietly chastised him for being ‘too busy‘ to appear on his talk program.

Faysal went on to say that if Nauman had approached him directly about the project, he would never have said no. Having stated that, Faysal expressed his love and admiration for the actor and pledged to make amends for the inconvenience.

Faysal’s remark comes after Nauman Ijaz claimed on Instagram, “he is too busy, doesn’t have time for us..we asked him many times,” in response to a fan’s request to invite the Dil-e-Momin actor to the next show.