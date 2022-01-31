Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 07:22 pm

Here’s why Yumna Zaidi did not attend Parizaad premier night

The much-anticipated last episode of the blockbuster drama serial Parizaad was released in theatres on Friday. The screening of the finale drew a large number of actors from the industry. Fans are taking it all in as the final episode of the drama serial Parizaad airs in theatres.

Following the screening of the drama’s last episode, the complete star cast attended a press conference, where directors, producers, and lead characters Yumna Zaidi, Ushna Shah, Ahmed Ali Akbar, and Mashal Khane expressed their gratitude at the press conference. Apart from the public, many showbiz actors also attended the premiere night.

Fans have been pleading for the drama and already missed it, but there was one important person who was missing from the event’s cast. Yumna Zaidi, as RJ Annie, was missing and did not attend the premier.

Yumna responded on social media and shared the reason for not attending the premier.

“Hello everyone, thank you so much for your overwhelming response on the final episode of Parizaad. Could not make it in the screening since my beloved mother is not well so I had to travel to take care of her. Please pray for her speedy recovery,” she wrote.

