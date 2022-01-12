Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Jan, 2022. 10:04 am

Hiba & Arez share priceless moments from their Nikkah day

Hiba and Arez Nikkah

Newlyweds Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, who tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony, undoubtedly make a beautiful pair after they got nikkahfied on January 07.

As they begin the new chapter of their lives, the actors are separately pouring out their emotions for each other in PDA-filled posts on social media.

Recently, the Fitoor actress took to her Instagram and shared multiple priceless moments from her big day, leaving fans in complete awe with the couple’s adorable love story. “Tears, laughter, confusion and joy so many emotions in a moment,” she captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir)

Also Read: WATCH: Newlyweds Hiba Bukhari & Arez Ahmed beam with happiness

Both Hiba and Arez can be seen beaming with happiness, living the best moments of their lives.

On the other hand, Arez Ahmed also turned to his Instagram and shared few lovely clicks form his Nikkah with a heartfelt caption.

Sayaanay kehte hain kay Nikkah ke baad Allah dilo mein muhabbat daal dete hain..I always thought this to be a myth until happened with me..hui meri muhabbat ki shadi par Nikkah ki baat hi kuch aur hai..sayaanay theek kehte hain.”

In the caption, the actor expresses how powerful Nikkah is as it completely enhances love between two partners.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arez Ahmed (@imarezahmed)

Hiba and Arez announced their engagement only a few months after a courtship in 2021.

Read More

9 hours ago
Ananya Panday talks about working with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan

Ananya Panday, who has appeared in three Bollywood films, talked about working...
9 hours ago
Hadiqa Kiani looks absolutely elegant in a Festive Jora

The Janaan singer radiates sheer elegance in her recent pictures. The beautiful...
9 hours ago
Oscars will have a host again in 2022

The Oscars will have a host for the first time since 2018,...
9 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam express appreciation on 3 years of Uri

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam’s superhit film, Uri: The Surgical Strike, is...
9 hours ago
Prince William, Kate Middleton's hardest phase in their relationship revealed

While Prince William and Kate Middleton have had a good marriage for...
9 hours ago
Esha Gupta looks sensuous even in her quarantine; See pictures

Esha Gupta, has recently tested positive for coronavirus. Esha shared a sight...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Eminem new achievement
19 mins ago
Eminem celebrates new milestone with a latest video

Leading American rapper Eminem has achieved a great milestone after he surpassed...
Dogecoin to PKR
5 hours ago
Dogecoin to PKR – Dogecoin Price in Pakistan – 12th January 2022

The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE ) cryptocurrency to the Pakistani...
USD TO PKR
5 hours ago
USD to PKR – Dollar Rate in Pakistan – 12 January 2022

KARACHI: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange...
cryptocurrency prices today
6 hours ago
Cryptocurrency prices today (Shiba Inu, Bitcoin, Ripple) on, 12th January 2022

Cryptocurrency prices today - See all cryptocurrency prices today here on BOL...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600