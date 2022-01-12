Hiba & Arez share priceless moments from their Nikkah day

Newlyweds Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, who tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony, undoubtedly make a beautiful pair after they got nikkahfied on January 07.

As they begin the new chapter of their lives, the actors are separately pouring out their emotions for each other in PDA-filled posts on social media.

Recently, the Fitoor actress took to her Instagram and shared multiple priceless moments from her big day, leaving fans in complete awe with the couple’s adorable love story. “Tears, laughter, confusion and joy so many emotions in a moment,” she captioned the post.

Both Hiba and Arez can be seen beaming with happiness, living the best moments of their lives.

On the other hand, Arez Ahmed also turned to his Instagram and shared few lovely clicks form his Nikkah with a heartfelt caption.

“Sayaanay kehte hain kay Nikkah ke baad Allah dilo mein muhabbat daal dete hain..I always thought this to be a myth until happened with me..hui meri muhabbat ki shadi par Nikkah ki baat hi kuch aur hai..sayaanay theek kehte hain.”

In the caption, the actor expresses how powerful Nikkah is as it completely enhances love between two partners.

