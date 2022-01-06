Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed tie the knot in an intimate ceremony

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed tie the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, who had made waves online after their first public appearance as an official couple, tied the know in an intimate ceremony.

Pictures of their Nikkah ceremony have gone viral. Have a look

Earlier Hiba dropped glimpses of her Mayun with her groom Arez, and social media fans are gushing with images from the Deewangi actress’s Mayun ceremony.

Bukhari looks adorably elegant in a yellow Mayun attire, and her groom-to-be, Arez Ahmed, is seen happily looking at his bride at the event.

The actress is all set to walk down the aisle with co-star Arez Ahmed, and her dreamy Mayun pictures are storming the internet.