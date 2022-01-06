Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
07th Jan, 2022. 01:49 am

Hiba Bukhari & Arez Ahmed tie the knot in a minimalistic nikkah

Hiba Bukhari

Congratulations are in order for actress Hiba Bukhari as she is officially a beautiful wife of co-star Arez Ahmed after they both tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony.

The Fitoor star turned to her Instagram and shared adorable photos from her Nikkah and left her fans awestruck with the most beautiful Qubool Hai moment.

“Jab muhabbat raste ki rehnuma hoti hai…… Toh har manzil asaan lagti hai,” she captioned the snap that featured Hiba clicked with her eyes down.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir)

Bukhari posted another picture featuring her husband with all eyes on his stunning wife. “Mein hamesha sochti thi what is the first look. I saw that today! The look, the laughter and those tears,” she wrote along with a heart emoticon.

The newlyweds can be seen beaming with happiness in gorgeous outfits.

Also Read: Bride-to-be Hiba Bukhari looks stunning on her Mayun; see pictures

Earlier on January 04, Hiba Bukhari kickstarted their wedding festivities with a mayun ceremony.

Hiba is looking drop-dead gorgeous in a heavily embellished yellow ensemble, leaving her fans in awe. She shared the picture on her Instagram and wrote, “This one is for all the fans who were celebrating my mehndi/mayun on insta. But this picture is from my real mayun.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir)

