Actress Hiba Bukhari, who got married to co-star Arez Ahmed this month, got vocal about the struggling period of her career.

In a recent interview with host Ahsan Khan, the Fitoor star told us about the point of self-realization that really made her what she is today.

Bukhari shared how she was subjected to criticism when she gained some extra pounds. “People started criticizing me and considered me an overaged actress,” she said.

She further added, “People from our industry who preach not to body shame others are the ones who severely body shame others in person. This is their reality.”

The actress further detailed that this body-shaming ended up her gaining five kgs in a single month due to depression and constant trolling.

“Eventually I had a point of self-realization where I felt that Allah Almighty had blessed me with so much success and fame than why am I behaving like a thankless one.”

The newlywed concluded by saying: “From that point, I started working on myself. I would suggest everyone to be confident and become their own inspiration. That is the most important thing.”

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony on January 07. The duo announced their engagement only a few months after a courtship in 2021.