Hiba Bukhari shares lovely photos from her Mayun   

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, who had made waves online after their first public appearance as an official couple, kicked off their wedding festivities with a Mayun ceremony that took place last night.

Turning to Instagram, Hiba dropped glimpses of her Mayun with her groom Arez, and social media fans are gushing with images from the Deewangi actress’s Mayun ceremony.

Read more: Bride-to-be Hiba Bukhari looks stunning on her Mayun; see pictures

“Because Allah has best plans raw and simple, which are not so simple,” the actress captioned her post.

Have a look at the pictures from her Mayun!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir)

Bukhari looks adorably elegant in a yellow Mayun attire, and her groom-to-be, Arez Ahmed, is seen happily looking at his bride at the event. The actress is all set to walk down the aisle with co-star Arez Ahmed, and her dreamy Mayun pictures are storming the internet.

The lovebirds announced their engagement in December 2021 by wearing an engagement ring with a heartfelt note that read, “I still remember how uncomfortable I was holding your hand in bholi bano, and today I feel the safest in your hands. I intentionally tried to stay away and not fall for you but gladly did. don’t know who chose whom but I feel lucky to be selected for this crazy rollercoaster ride.”

“Looking forward a lifetime with you. Lastly thank you for holding me when I was unable to hold onto myself. This is to announce that in this bustling world YOU are MINE! Shukar Allah and Mash’Allah,” she added in a beautiful post.