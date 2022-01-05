Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

05th Jan, 2022. 08:31 pm

Hiba Bukhari shares lovely photos from her Mayun   

Hiba Bukhari shares lovely photos from her Mayun   

Hiba Bukhari shares lovely photos from her Mayun   

Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, who had made waves online after their first public appearance as an official couple, kicked off their wedding festivities with a Mayun ceremony that took place last night.

Turning to Instagram, Hiba dropped glimpses of her Mayun with her groom Arez, and social media fans are gushing with images from the Deewangi actress’s Mayun ceremony.

Read more: Bride-to-be Hiba Bukhari looks stunning on her Mayun; see pictures

“Because Allah has best plans raw and simple, which are not so simple,” the actress captioned her post.

Have a look at the pictures from her Mayun!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hiba Qadir (@ihibaqadir)

Bukhari looks adorably elegant in a yellow Mayun attire, and her groom-to-be, Arez Ahmed, is seen happily looking at his bride at the event.

The actress is all set to walk down the aisle with co-star Arez Ahmed, and her dreamy Mayun pictures are storming the internet.

The lovebirds announced their engagement in December 2021 by wearing an engagement ring with a heartfelt note that read, “I still remember how uncomfortable I was holding your hand in bholi bano, and today I feel the safest in your hands. I intentionally tried to stay away and not fall for you but gladly did. don’t know who chose whom but I feel lucky to be selected for this crazy rollercoaster ride.”

“Looking forward a lifetime with you. Lastly thank you for holding me when I was unable to hold onto myself. This is to announce that in this bustling world YOU are MINE! Shukar Allah and Mash’Allah,” she added in a beautiful post.

Read More

19 mins ago
Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, And Other Celebrities Wished The Deepika Padukone on Birthday

Deepika Padukone celebrated her 36th birthday on Wednesday. Many celebrities, including Katrina...
33 mins ago
Ranveer Singh wishes birthday to Deepika Padukone in true 'Gehraiyaan' style

Deepika Padukone, who appeared to be clueless to her husband's camera, received...
2 hours ago
Salman Saeed, Aleena Salman Saeed blessed with a baby girl!

Salman Saeed, a Pakistani actor and younger brother of Humayun Saeed, welcomed...
3 hours ago
Throwback: Hareem Shah's killer dance moves sets the internet on fire

TikToker and social media star Hareem Shah’s throwback dance video has gone...
5 hours ago
Saba Qamar flaunts her look in Faraz Manan

Actress Saba Qamar flaunts her look on Instagram in Faraz Manan and...
5 hours ago
Fans, fraternity shower love on Deepika Padukone on her 36th birthday

Bollywood’s stunning actress Deepika is celebrating her birthday today and on this...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

cement sector
3 mins ago
Pakistan bourse slightly up on profit taking in cement sector

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market moved both ways where profit taking was...
World Record
11 mins ago
World record: Punjab woman pulls 12,000 kg Bus Using Her Hair

The Guinness World Records Instagram page posts vintage videos and photos displaying...
Deepika Padukone
19 mins ago
Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, And Other Celebrities Wished The Deepika Padukone on Birthday

Deepika Padukone celebrated her 36th birthday on Wednesday. Many celebrities, including Katrina...
21 mins ago
SHCC imposes Rs1.4 million penalty on quack doctors

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Care Commission (SHCC) on Wednesday imposed a penalty...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600