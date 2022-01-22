Hina Altaf’s Father Passes Away

Hina Altaf is a superb Pakistani actor who rose to prominence and popularity with her role in the drama Udaari. Her hit drama Aatish catapulted her to stardom. The attractive actor is married to the extremely brilliant Aagha Ali.

The actress revealed the devastating news of her father’s death. She shared the news on Instagram, writing, “the most strong guy I have ever met in my life, my father has died away, please pray for him.”

The actor never published any photos of her father on Instagram, but a fan did catch a glimpse of him on her Nikkah day. Hina used to have a wonderful relationship with her father, and she recently told an interviewer that her father once told her in affection, “Hina is like my son.” While speaking about it, the actress became emotional.

Fans and acquaintances of the actress have sent their heartfelt sympathies to the actor. We will also be praying for Hina and her father.