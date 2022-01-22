Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Jan, 2022. 07:35 pm

Hina Altaf’s Father Passes Away

Hina Altaf

Hina Altaf’s Father Passes Away

Hina Altaf is a superb Pakistani actor who rose to prominence and popularity with her role in the drama Udaari. Her hit drama Aatish catapulted her to stardom. The attractive actor is married to the extremely brilliant Aagha Ali.

The actress revealed the devastating news of her father’s death. She shared the news on Instagram, writing, “the most strong guy I have ever met in my life, my father has died away, please pray for him.”

Hina Altaf

The actor never published any photos of her father on Instagram, but a fan did catch a glimpse of him on her Nikkah day. Hina used to have a wonderful relationship with her father, and she recently told an interviewer that her father once told her in affection, “Hina is like my son.” While speaking about it, the actress became emotional.

Fans and acquaintances of the actress have sent their heartfelt sympathies to the actor. We will also be praying for Hina and her father.

Hina Altaf Father

Read More

49 mins ago
Throwback: TikTok famed Hareem Shah’s swimming video goes viral, watch

Throwback when Pakistan’s controversial TikToker and model Hareem Shah, swimming video went...
52 mins ago
Netizens BASHED Aima Baig On Tax Evasion Controversy

Aima Baig, the PSL 2022 anthem singer, is in the news for...
2 hours ago
Gigi Hadid is the ‘Princess of Nazareth’

US supermodel Gigi Hadid’s father has been crowned as the ‘Princess of...
3 hours ago
Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s killer dance video goes viral

Alizeh Shah has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance...
4 hours ago
Disha Patani raises the temperature in a groovy twist to Shah Rukh Khan's Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein

On Saturday, the creators of Netflix's Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, which stars...
4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone sets internet on FIRE in recent PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone decided to unveil her whole look from the Gehraiyaan trailer...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

22 mins ago
Ahmed Ali Butt to Host Pakistan’s First Ever & Biggest Game Show for Kids “Rio Presents Bacha Log Game Show

Leading Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Butt will host the first program for...
Iqra Aziz
34 mins ago
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s VIDEOS and PHOTOS from Thailand Vacations Goes Viral

Our very own Iqra Aziz is savouring her days in Phuket with...
46 mins ago
BTS’ RM’s photos from the Jaehyo Lee Gallery have taken the fans by surprise 

Members of the K-pop hit band BTS are presently embracing their time...
Hareem Shah
49 mins ago
Throwback: TikTok famed Hareem Shah’s swimming video goes viral, watch

Throwback when Pakistan’s controversial TikToker and model Hareem Shah, swimming video went...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement