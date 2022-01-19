Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 09:30 am

Hira Mani contracts COVID-19; urges fans to pray for her swift recovery

Hira Mani COVID-19 positive

Pakistan’s talented actress Hira Mani has contracted the novel Coronavirus on Tuesday, she announced.

Taking to Instagram, the Do Bol star informed her entire fanbase about the COVID-19 diagnosis and has also requested them for sincere prayers during this testing time.

She further urged her followers to wear masks and follow the SOPs to protect themselves and others amid the surge of cases in the country.

Sharing a picture of herself, in her statement, the mother-of-two said: “So guys I am covid positive!”

“Dua ki darkhast hai !! App sub bhe mask pehniye apne bachaon ka khayal rakhien SOP ZAROORI HAI,” the actress added.

P.S eik filmy tasweer tou bunti this….,” the caption further read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

