Hira Mani is over the moon after achieving a big milestone

Pakistani actor Hira Mani, who surprised her fans after stepping onto a singing ground and left everyone stunned with her magical voice, is over the moon about her first official song, ‘Sawaari’, presented by Kashmir Beats’ season 1, which just crossed 16 million views on YouTube.

Turning to Instgaram, the Do Bol actress expressed her excitement after achieving a big milestone.

She wrote, “Mere life ka pehla official gana or woh bhe itna hit kia baat hai [The first official song I’ve ever sung in my life and it’s a hit!].” Crediting her fans for this achievement she said, “ye mere fans ka kamal hai yaar itna piyar kertey hain app log 16 million ye mere liye bohat bari baat hai [This is all my fans’ doing. You guys love me so much, 16 million is a huge deal for me].“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

“Inshallah season 2 bhe aanay wala hai zara dil thaam kay baith ye… [Season 2 is coming, hold your breath],” the actress hinted a return in season 2.

Earlier, Hira faced immense criticism for taking over the stage at a concert in Faisalabad.