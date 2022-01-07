Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 11:57 pm

Hira Mani is over the moon after achieving a big milestone

Hira Mani is over the moon after achieving a big milestone

Hira Mani is over the moon after achieving a big milestone

Pakistani actor Hira Mani, who surprised her fans after stepping onto a singing ground and left everyone stunned with her magical voice, is over the moon about her first official song, ‘Sawaari’, presented by Kashmir Beats’ season 1, which just crossed 16 million views on YouTube.

Turning to Instgaram, the Do Bol actress expressed her excitement after achieving a big milestone.

Read more: Netizens call Hira Mani ‘Bathroom Singer’ for singing at concert

She wrote, “Mere life ka pehla official gana or woh bhe itna hit kia baat hai [The first official song I’ve ever sung in my life and it’s a hit!].” Crediting her fans for this achievement she said, “ye mere fans ka kamal hai yaar itna piyar kertey hain app log 16 million ye mere liye bohat bari baat hai [This is all my fans’ doing. You guys love me so much, 16 million is a huge deal for me].

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

“Inshallah season 2 bhe aanay wala hai zara dil thaam kay baith ye… [Season 2 is coming, hold your breath],” the actress hinted a return in season 2.

Earlier, Hira faced immense criticism for taking over the stage at a concert in Faisalabad.

Read More

2 days ago
Why did Hollywood blockbusters fail in Pakistan?

With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, cinemas in Pakistan were...
2 days ago
Dick Van Dyke: My Lucky Life In and Out of Show Business – A Memoir

TV Legend Dick Van Dyke talks about his career, his life, and...
2 days ago
Don’t Look Up, apparently the critics just didn’t look

The world is ending, and nobody cares. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? Our...
1 day ago
Emily in Paris, but still the same old american

If you somehow missed the first season last year, Emily in Paris...
1 day ago
A vegetarian’s guide to finding food in Karachi

 In a society centred around meat-everything, having a plant-based diet can be...
1 day ago
Welcome to Kashmir

People often ask me about the perfect time to visit the scenic...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Ahad Raza Mir and his family spotted at a wedding in Dubai
2 mins ago
Ahad Raza Mir and his family spotted at a wedding in Dubai

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir’s split is causing even more turmoil....
Putin discusses Kazakhstan with leaders of CSTO member states by phone
4 mins ago
Putin discusses Kazakhstan with leaders of CSTO member states by phone

MOSCOW, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin held several phone...
BOL House
9 mins ago
Fourt Episode of BOL Entertainment’s most anticipated show “BOL House” Premiered – WATCH

Fourth Episode of BOL Entertainment’s show “BOL House” premiered on Friday 7th January...
Selena Gomez talks about the dangerous effects of social media 
12 mins ago
Selena Gomez talks about the dangerous effects of social media 

American singer and lyricist Selena Gomez shed light on the harmful ramifications...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600