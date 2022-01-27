Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Jan, 2022. 12:07 pm

Hira Mani looks elegant in recent photo shoot

Actress Hira Mani is back to work after fully recovering from covid-19 and her recent photo shoot has taken our hearts.

Hira looked adorably elegant in the pictures she shared on her Instagram.

Read more: Hira & Mani are now COVID free; thank fans for lovely prayers

Flaunting her look in a black fusion attire with hair tied in a long braid, the actress opted for a minimal makeup look with nude lips.

Mani is one of the bankable artists of showbiz Pakistan and has given many hits to the industry.

Hira Mani COVID-19 positive

Making her debut with husband Mani in Meri Teri Kahani, the actress earned huge fame with her performance and embarked on a never ending journey.

