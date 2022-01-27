Hira Mani looks elegant in recent photo shoot

Actress Hira Mani is back to work after fully recovering from covid-19 and her recent photo shoot has taken our hearts.

Hira looked adorably elegant in the pictures she shared on her Instagram.

Advertisement

Read more: Hira & Mani are now COVID free; thank fans for lovely prayers

Flaunting her look in a black fusion attire with hair tied in a long braid, the actress opted for a minimal makeup look with nude lips.

Mani is one of the bankable artists of showbiz Pakistan and has given many hits to the industry.

Making her debut with husband Mani in Meri Teri Kahani, the actress earned huge fame with her performance and embarked on a never ending journey.