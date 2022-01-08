Hira Tareen making a comeback on Tv by playing a character with disabilities

After taking a two years break, Hira Tareen is ready to make a comeback on the big screen for the drama serial ‘Fasiq’.

Hira Tareen is a model turned actress who is well-known for her work as a VJ and her roles in Pakistani plays.

She made her acting debut in the film Mohabbat Subh Ka Sitara Hai, and went on to work in films like Khuda Mera Bhi Hai and Choti Choti Baatein. Following that, she starred in the 2013 film Seedlings.

The diva is making a comeback on film after a two-year absence for the drama serial ‘Fasiq,’ which stars Hira Tareen as a character with impairments.

The ‘Choti Choti Baatein’ actress came to Instagram to post some images from the play with the caption, “Don’t judge disability by its visibility.’ Playing the character of a girl who has it all yet her disability is looked at as a weakness by others was definitely a challenge I wanted to take up, and that’s why I finally decided to be back on screen.”

She portrays Sawera, a character who requires the use of a crutch to stand, and she portrays the real-life problems of a person with disabilities as a challenging task.

The diva added that she wanted to give her character credit and that she tried her best.

“I did my best to portray it in the best way I could for you guys. Hope you guys are watching Fasiq and liking Sawera so far. Stay tuned as things unfold and become more interesting in the upcoming episodes. Lots of love to you all who encouraged me to be back on screen, you know who you are”.

The play ‘Fasiq’ portrays the narrative of the protagonist’s battle with unrequited love and rejection, as well as the sacrifice and patience required in love.