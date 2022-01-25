Hira & Mani are now COVID free; thank fans for lovely prayers

Hira Mani and her husband Salman Saqib Sheikh aka Mani have recovered from the novel coronavirus.

The Main Haari Piya actress turned to her Instagram and post PDA-filled with Mani and happily announced that they are now COVID free.

“Thank God we are covid free fit and fine. Shukriya duaon ka mere piyar hain app sub,” she captioned the post.

The actress further extended thankfulness for all the lovely prayers and wishes throughout her sickness.

Hira and Mani have contracted COVID-19 on January 18. In her statement, the mother-of-two said: “So guys I am covid positive!”

“Dua ki darkhast hai !! App sub bhe mask pehniye apne bachaon ka khayal rakhien SOP ZAROORI HAI,” the actress added.