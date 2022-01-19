Hit show La Casa De Papel (Money Heist) gets a Korean remake

Netflix offers a large number of foreign shows available. However, the Spanish criminal drama La Casa De Papel aka Money Heist has broken multiple records. So much so that it has cemented its place as one of the streaming giant’s most-watched productions. The series finale was recently aired, bringing the theft to a gratifying conclusion.

If you thought you’d seen the last of the infamous Professor, you’d be mistaken.

Netflix has published the first teaser for the Korean adaptation of Money Heist. Fans appear to be similarly excited for the impending adaptation of the binge-worthy Spanish thriller. As the Korean drama industry has achieved unparalleled heights with its latest offering, Squid Game.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area will follow “a brilliant strategist and his gifted squad — formed of top-class thieves — as they attempt to pull off an unprecedented heist (on) the Korean peninsula.” according to the show’s description.

“The plot depicts surprising twists and turns as the crew arrange a hostage (event) while confronting unfathomable hurdles,” the release continued. Everyone’s attention is drawn to the history and explanation of the term “joint economic area.”

Park Hae-soo, Jun Jong-seo, Lee Won-jong, Jang Yoon-ju, Lee Hyun-woo, and Kim Ji-hon will star in the remake.

While the Korean remake will largely follow the original storyline and characters (it is, after all, a remake). there will be differences due to the new environment and language. Money Heist: Korea will have a 12-episode first season. In comparison to the original’s 15-episode premiere.