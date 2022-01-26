Hollyoaks spoilers: Luke is missing after meeting with assailant Stephen MacGregor

Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) of Hollyoaks vanished without a trace after confronting one of his assailants, Stephen MacGregor (Cameron Hutchinson), for the first time in decades.

As viewers are aware, the long-serving stalwart was raped 22 years ago by a guy called Mark Gibbs (Colin Parry).

Stephen and Kenneth Boyd (Greg Wood), who were present at the time of the incident, were sentenced to three years in jail, while Mark was sentenced to eight years.

Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) had been writing to Stephen in prison, pleading with him to stay away, but Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) found out and chastised her.

Ollie, eager for vengeance, met with Stephen, much to the disgust of Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn), who later told Cindy about her misgivings.

Cindy and Zara (Kelly Condron) successfully persuaded Ollie to abandon his intention to confront Stephen, but things took an unexpected turn when Stephen met Luke elsewhere.

uke, on the other hand, had no recollection of the night of the attack, so he had no idea what was going on when Cindy and Zara escorted Stephen away.

Ollie tried to explain their reasoning for getting rid of Luke, but it was evident that Luke was still perplexed.

Later the teen was left shocked, as was Cindy, to find out that Luke was nowhere to be found.