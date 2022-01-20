Hollywood Highlights: Chrissy Teigen celebrates being six months sober, Elizabeth Debicki looks absolutely regal
‘LORD OF THE RINGS’ TO CHRONICLE SAURON’S RISE, Title revealed
Amazon's Prime Video unveiled the entire title of the fantasy series ahead of its September 2 streaming launch. The plot of the series takes place thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings books, which are set in the mythical realm of Middle-earth and have been adapted into blockbuster films. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@lotronprime) The subtitle foretells a story “that...
French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies following a skiing accident
Famed French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who is all set to appear in Marvel's upcoming TV series Moon Knight, has died following a skiing accident in the Alps. Gaspard Ulliel, 37, is well-known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads and starring in It's Only the End of the World and Saint Laurent, the 2014 biopic of French designer Yves Saint Laurent. According to the French media, on Tuesday, the actor was skiing in the Savoie region when he hit another person....
Twilight director recalls how Kristen & Rob auditioned for an intimate bed scene
Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke recalled the time she was scared to cast young Kristen Stweart in the teen vampire movie. Hardwicke, in a recent podcast, talked about the first audition of Kristen Stweart and Robert Pattinson for an intimate bedroom scene. "This is my bedroom, still my bedroom, still the same bed. And Rob and Kristen did the audition right here on the bed," Catherine said. "He walked in and he had his hair was dyed black for some play,...
Akon accused of owing around $4 million to a former business partner
Former business partner of American artist Akon claims the singer owes him roughly $4 million from a previous settlement deal. According to new court documents, Devyne Stephens, a music executive who has worked with artists such as Jay-Z, Destiny's Child, Usher, Pink, and TLC, the R&B singer still owes him about $4 million. Read more: Akon moves ahead with ‘Akon City’ in Senegal Stephens alleged that the Don't Matter singer owed him $750,000 in royalties and at least $3 million...
Elizabeth Debicki looks absolutely regal playing Princess Diana in The Crown
Last Monday, the producers of Netflix's iconic royal drama The Crown began filming the fifth season of the record-breaking series. New photos of the actors and staff of the show on set have surfaced on the internet. The latest photographs of actress Elizabeth Debicki's remarkable metamorphosis into the late Princess Diana have astonished fans. Who were waiting for the return of Netflix's famous royal drama. Read more: Elizabeth Debicki to play Princess Diana in ‘The Crown’ The latest photos, which...
Cardi B pledges to cover the burial fees of all 17 victims of Bronx appartment
Cardi B and New York Mayor Eric Adams have teamed together to cover the burial fees for all 17 victims of a horrific fire that erupted in a Bronx apartment on January 9. "The Bronx native and Grammy Award-winning performer has committed to covering expenditures, including repatriation charges for some victims buried in The Gambia, through the Mayor's Fund's Bronx Fire Relief Fund," City Hall said in a statement. More than $2.5 million has been raised for the relief fund,...
Khloe Kardashian needs her mom Kris Jenner to overcome Tristan trauma
Khloe Kardashian is going through a rough patch in her life these days, she is braving through the heartbreak once again caused by ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. According to a source close to the reality tv star, claimed that the 37-year-old is confessing to mother Kris Jenner to overcome her constant stress caused due to Tristan. "Khloé is really struggling with what's happening with Tristan," the source says. "This time that he was unfaithful has been much harder than the previous...
Kylie Jenner gets a permanent restraining order against obsessed fan
Pregnant Kylie Jenner has fortified an enduring restraining order against an obsessed fan who has detained last month for profane and impermanent order by trespassing and visiting the beauty mogul's home. Jrue Mesgan is a die-hard fan of Kylie, he has previously been trying to tress past the billionaire’s property numerous times in Holmby Hills, California. A Los Angeles judge has allegedly ordered that fanatical fan to stay away from the reality star and not annoy her. The orders come...
Shawn Mendes Teases New Music, Ex Camila Cabello Comments "Ur crazy wildcat."
Shawn Mendes is teasing new music, leading fans to believe that a new album is on the way. In a 12-second Instagram video posted Tuesday, the 23-year-old singer can be seen riding in a car, listening to and nodding to a new bouncy tune while on a FaceTime chat. Another picture shows Mendes working on the music while playing the guitar in the studio. Mendes didn't reveal anything about the new music, but he did question in the caption, "y'all...
Britney Spears to regain control of her money as Judge refuses to reserve funds for legal fees
The battle about whether Britney Spears must pay millions in legal fees accumulated by her father when he was conservator of her estate isn't over, but an L.A. court has ruled that the performer should have control over her money and didn't permit resources to be preserved in the conservatorship until that's finally agreed. Attorneys defending Britney and Jamie Spears, as well as others related to the now-defunct conservatorship, sparred in a tense Wednesday afternoon session before Judge Brenda Penny...
Rap lyrics as criminal evidence are not criminal evidence: Jay-Z
Jay Z has raised his voice to not let prosecutors use rap lyrics as a piece of criminal substantiation so that music can flourish without the burden of any such kind of prosecution. Numerous famous artists, including Robin Thicke, Kelly Rowland, and Meek Mill sign up a letter to urge New York state lawmakers to back the alterations anticipated. Jay-Z’s lawyer, Alex Spiro told Rolling Stone, “This is a long time coming. By changing the law here." "You do a lot...
Chrissy Teigen celebrates being six months sober
Chrissy Teigen is feeling healthy and rejuvenated following a six-month alcohol-free period. On Thursday, the mother-of-two took to Instagram to tell how giving up alcohol has altered her life for the better. The model then went on to express her desire to go above and beyond her current abilities in order to attain total sobriety. "6 months no alcohol! Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by...
