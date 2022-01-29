Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin gets engaged to Brenda Song

Hollywood actors Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song who debut as child stars are soon going to tie the knot.

The two stars, who have been together for four years and have a nine-month-old baby, just got engaged, according to a People.

Culkin is most recognized for his role as a child star in the Home Alone films, while Song has appeared in the Disney sitcom Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

According to People, the two actors met on the set of Changeland in Thailand and were initially romantically linked when they were seen out in July 2017.

After dating for a short time, the couple moved in together to their Los Angeles home and welcomed their first child, Dakota Song Culkin, on April 5, 2021. Dakota, Culkin’s sister, died in 2008, and the son is named after her.

According to People, the rumor of Song’s engagement was established when the 33-year-old actress was photographed donning a diamond ring on her left hand.

She shared an endearing Instagram post dedicated to her partner in 2020. Marking Culkin’s 40th birthday, captioned as, “Happy 40th birthday to this magical being. I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant, and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you. But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use Instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am the luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.”