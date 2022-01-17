Horror movie Scream smashes Spider-Man: No Way Home in US cinemas

At the box office, Paramount Pictures’ Scream reboot debuted with $30.6 million in ticket sales over the weekend in the US. After a month at No. 1, Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally been overtaken at the box office, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

The film’s box-office results exemplified current box-office reality. Superhero films and genre films aimed at younger people have returned to pre-pandemic levels, while films with a slant toward the older haven’t.

Read more: Spider-Man: No Way Home reached the 8th highest-grossing film ever reach landmark of $1.5 billion

The new Scream drew 42% of its audience under the age of 25, but it also drew aficionados of previous franchise entries. Over 33% of ticket buyers were over the age of 35.

The film starts with a scene that evokes Drew Barrymore’s infamous and shocking death in the original, when she ill-advisedly answered her landline, with the killer on the other end, before the opening credits have even rolled.