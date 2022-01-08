Hrithik Roshan has a big surprise stored for his fans on his birthday. The announcement will leave his fans astounded and stunned at the same time.

The Koi Mil Gaya star will be celebrating his 48th birthday this year and he is ready to drop a surprise bomb for his followers.

A close source to Bollywood life reveals, “Hrithik is damn excited about this announcement and he has been working on it for a few days now.”

Another source says, “Hrithik is closely associated with all social cause and even does a lot of charity. But don’t disclose it in public as he likes to keep these things private. But this time he will make an announcement around a social cause and even urge his fans to join him closely. He will start something that will help people in this Covid 19 crisis”.

Adding further it was said, “This is not the big announcement, but it is something that he will start from his birthday. The announcement that he is going to make is around his film and I really don’t want to divulge anything and spoil HR’s big plan”.

This information by the source has left the fan more than anticipated for the big surprise. Followers are wondering if the superstar has signed a Hollywood film.