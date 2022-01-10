Hrithik Roshan surprises fans with Vedha’s first look on his birthday

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 48th birthday today and the fans are awestruck by his ageless Greek-god-like appearance in his first look as Vedha from his upcoming project Vikram Vedha.

The actor of B-Town stepped into the industry as a child artist and then earned huge fame with his Bollywood hit Kaho Naa Pyar Hai in 2000 and has never looked back since then.

The actor has been in relishing the fame for more than 2 decades and has proved himself as a versatile actor.

The Greek god of Bollywood has a huge fandom who are all eager to wish him on his big day.

Hrithik you belong to a rare breed of actors.. talented, insanely good looking, & madly passionate about your craft. You always deliver beyond expectations & I can’t wait to share screen space with you in Fighter! Happy Birthday Duggu 🥳 @iHrithik pic.twitter.com/KCOCkV2pEZ — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 10, 2022