Hrithik Roshan to join Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan in Spy Universe after War 2

There has been much speculation as to when Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan, Salman Khan’s Tiger, and Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir will appear on screen together.

While the industry speculates that Hrithik Roshan will appear in either Pathan or Salman Khan, a reliable source has all the pertinent information.

A source reveals, “For all those who know what’s in the script of Pathan and Tiger 3 can tell authentically that Hrithik Roshan’s character Kabir was never supposed to be meet Pathan or Tiger in any of these films. Aditya Chopra is strategically building his spy franchise and the moment when Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan will meet each other as Tiger, Pathan and Kabir will be only post WAR 2. That’s been the plan from the start.”

Aditya Chopra’s spy world appears to be immensely fascinating, with screen box office superstars Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone starring alongside Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, respectively.

According to the source, YRF will provide spectators with a once-in-a-lifetime experience when three of India’s top superstars come together. What’s even more intriguing is that we now know that WAR 2 is already in the works, following Pathan and Tiger 3 in the Spy Universe.