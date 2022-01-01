Hrithik Roshan Welcomes 2022 with a Shirtless Selfie

Hrithik Roshan is on a family holiday in the Maldives and has shared the hottest photo of himself with his Instagram fans, wishing them a Happy New Year. The War actor posted a shirtless selfie while posing for the camera on a yacht, and netizens are adoring his Greek God features.

Hrithik Roshan has wowed audiences with his remarkable on-screen performances on countless occasions. In the virtual world, however, he manages to dazzle them with his attractive looks. Hrithik is very active on social media, giving followers glimpses into his personal and professional lives on a regular basis. Fans drool over the actor’s images and videos and leave love-filled comments on his social media posts. Hrithik came to Instagram last night to share a breathtaking shirtless selfie taken from a boat in the middle of azure oceans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Hrithik recently appeared in the films War and Super 30. Now, the actor has a diverse filmography to choose from. Hrithik Roshan will appear in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. In addition, he will star alongside Saif Ali Khan in the Hindi version of Vikram Vedha. Hrithik will also be seen in Krissh 4, a science-fiction film franchise.