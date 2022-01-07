Hugh Jackman celebrates return to ‘The Music Man’

Following his recovery from covid-19, Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman took to social media to announce his return to Broadway’s The Music Man.

In an Instagram video, the singer chronicled his reappearance in public while wearing a white face mask.

“I can’t tell you how fantastic this moment feels,” the actor said in the video. Yes, we’ve returned.

The X Men star also weighed in to say, “… To all those people who had tickets for the last 10 days, I’m so sorry. I hope, I pray, that you’ll have a chance to reschedule.”

He admitted, “But … I’m so excited to be back and to bring this show — which is just pure joy and full of hope and belief and faith — back to Broadway.”