Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 12:42 am

Humaima Malick expresses outrage at bloggers for marriage rumours

Humaima Malick, an actress, and model slammed bloggers and netizens for spreading false information about her marriage.

Turning to Instgaram, Dekh Magar Pyaar Say actress expressed her outrage to social media bloggers by issuing a statement that read: “I salute those bloggers and media users who get viewership through their yellow journalism.”

 

“No doubt that we are working in the entertainment industry but the individuals – who are the subject of such news – come from religious families. I have respect for them and consider them to be my religious leaders,” she added.

She went on to say that she had asked netizens not to include spiritual figures in their gossip material.

It is worth noting that Humaima Malick is one of the most popular celebrities on social media. She has worked in both the Lollywood and Bollywood industries and has been successful.

