Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 09:55 pm

Humaima Malick’s ex-husband has a piece of advice for her

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 09:55 pm
Humaima Malick’s ex-husband Shamoon Abbasi, best known for portraying negative characters in Pakistani dramas, recently appeared on “Woh Wala Show” and gave his ex-wife a piece of advice.

The 48-year-old Pakistani actor considers his ex-wife, Humaima Malick, to be an extremely ambitious woman. When the host asked the man to give his ex-wife some advice, he said, “Just focus on your work.”

As soon as Shamoon gave his opinion on the famed actress, the host added that he believes Humaima Malick is going through a difficult patch these days, to which Shamoon clarified that the actress isn’t feeling well because she recently underwent surgery.

It should be noted that Shamoon has married several times in his life. His second wife was actress Humaima Malick, with whom he eventually divorced. Humaima and Shamoon split after only two years of marriage.

