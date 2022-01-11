Humayun Saeed to play Diana’s boyfriend in The Crown

The Crown’s newest cast member is Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed. In the fifth season of the show, Humayun will reprise his role as Dr. Hasnat Khan.

According to Variety, his character will be a heart surgeon who worked at London’s Royal Brompton Hospital and claimed to have been in a romance with Princess Diana from 1995 to 1997.

Fans began reacting to the latest announcement of Humayun’s casting as soon as it was made. Many fans urged that Fawad Khan be cast in the show instead.

One person shared the news on Twitter and asked, “Was fawad khan busy?” Another one said, “No, he was too handsome.” While one said, “Fawad ko le lete (Should have taken Fawad).”

was fawad khan busy? 🙄 https://t.co/u4hxrNYy9C — 𝑗𝑢𝑛𝑔𝑙𝑖 𝑗𝑎𝑤𝑎𝑛𝑖 💫 (@coconutwatre) January 9, 2022

While many fans lauded the casting. One person tweeted, “Elated to see a Pakistani character played by a Pakistani actor on #Netflix Please don’t pit one against another. They’re both national treasures. We’re proud of them. All the best to @iamhumayunsaeed look forward to Dr. Hasnat #TheCrown #HumayunSaeed #HumayunSaeed #FawadKhan.”

Elated to see a Pakistani character played by a Pakistani actor on #Netflix Please don’t pit one against another. They’re both national treasures. We’re proud of them. All the best to @iamhumayunsaeed look forward to Dr. Hasnat #TheCrown #HumayunSaeed #HumayunSaeed #FawadKhan pic.twitter.com/0YLcPOdAba — shazia saqib habib (@Shaz004) January 9, 2022

Another fan pointed out that Netflix’s Squid Game cast Indian actor Anupam Tripathi, to play the role of a Pakistani. They wrote, “Who cares if it’s Fawad Khan or Humayun Saeed playing Hasnat Khan. At least Pakistan got its first representation on Netflix. How would we have liked if The Crown did a Squid Games on us and got an Indian to play a Pakistani’s role? Roz nayaa manjan chaahiye larne ko (Everyone needs something new to fight every day).”