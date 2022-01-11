Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 06:37 pm

Humayun Saeed to play Diana’s boyfriend in The Crown

Humayun Saeed

Humayun Saeed to play in the Crown

The Crown’s newest cast member is Pakistani actor Humayun Saeed. In the fifth season of the show, Humayun will reprise his role as Dr. Hasnat Khan.

According to Variety, his character will be a heart surgeon who worked at London’s Royal Brompton Hospital and claimed to have been in a romance with Princess Diana from 1995 to 1997.

Fans began reacting to the latest announcement of Humayun’s casting as soon as it was made. Many fans urged that Fawad Khan be cast in the show instead.

One person shared the news on Twitter and asked, “Was fawad khan busy?” Another one said, “No, he was too handsome.” While one said, “Fawad ko le lete (Should have taken Fawad).”

While many fans lauded the casting. One person tweeted, “Elated to see a Pakistani character played by a Pakistani actor on #Netflix Please don’t pit one against another. They’re both national treasures. We’re proud of them. All the best to @iamhumayunsaeed look forward to Dr. Hasnat #TheCrown #HumayunSaeed #HumayunSaeed #FawadKhan.”

Another fan pointed out that Netflix’s Squid Game cast Indian actor Anupam Tripathi, to play the role of a Pakistani. They wrote, “Who cares if it’s Fawad Khan or Humayun Saeed playing Hasnat Khan. At least Pakistan got its first representation on Netflix. How would we have liked if The Crown did a Squid Games on us and got an Indian to play a Pakistani’s role? Roz nayaa manjan chaahiye larne ko (Everyone needs something new to fight every day).”

Read More

17 mins ago
Billie Eilish heads to tiktok to respond to Benny Blanco

Billie Eilish responded to Benny Blanco's ongoing trolling directed at musician Charlie...
25 mins ago
Katy Perry launched her new song When I'm Gone

Katy Perry, unlike any other artist, launched her new song When I'm...
33 mins ago
Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Shashi Kapoor with nostalgic photos

Actor Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to late legendary actor Shashi Kapoor on...
40 mins ago
Crystal Hefner ditches the glam for a more modest life

Crystal Hefner, the 35-year-old widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, is ditching...
41 mins ago
Sanya Malhotra admits she was ‘quite disappointed’ for Dangal

Sanya Malhotra, who made her big-screen debut alongside Aamir Khan in Dangal,...
49 mins ago
Drake proves his status as a millionaire by showing off his cash 

Drake, the Canadian rap superstar recently stunned his fans and followers with...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Homeless Man
4 mins ago
Heartwarming Video: Homeless Man Celebrates Pet Dog’s Birthday

This touching video, in which a homeless man in Colombia celebrates his...
6 mins ago
Bob Saget was already dead before the health care personals reached him

Bob Saget died an unfortunate death, alone and without any help. According...
Janhvi Kapoor
9 mins ago
Sisters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19

Actress Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor both tested positive for...
Nia Sharma
9 mins ago
Nia Sharma defends her ‘item number’ Phoonk Le

Nia Sharma is an Indian actress and model. Nia Sharma made her television...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600