09th Jan, 2022. 08:25 pm

Humayun Saeed to star in Netflix hit series ‘The Crown’

Humayun Saeed

Humayun Saeed to star in Netflix hit series ‘The Crown’

Dr Hasnat Khan will be played by Pakistani celebrity Humayun Saeed in the upcoming season of the royal drama The Crown.

Humayun is the first Pakistani actor to star in a Netflix original series. Although details are scarce, he has been cast in a major role in the upcoming season of the enormously popular award-winning series ‘The Crown.’

Humayoun has yet to reply to any of these allegations. However, his fans and co-stars have reacted positively to the news on Twitter.

Mahira Khan reacted in her own unique way, writing: “It’s finally here!!!! I’m overjoyed! I’m overjoyed!!! MashAllah, MashAllah, MashAllah, MashAllah, MashAllah, Mas What a performance! What a celebrity:)”

Humayun Saeed had a 26-year career as an actor and producer, with blockbuster blockbusters like ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani,’ ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi,’ and the Pakistani drama ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho,’ which went on to become the country’s highest-rated TV show.

 

