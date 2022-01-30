Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 07:40 pm

‘I always wanted to work with Ahmed Ali Akbar aka Parizaad,’ Saboor Aly reveals

Parizaad: The chartbuster drama finally ends after a grand release of its last episode in theatres, which has gathered a lot of fame in Pakistan as well as across the border. Ahmed Ali Akbar, who played the lead role, has captured millions of hearts. His ostensible character has been making headlines ever since the drama went on-air.

Meanwhile, the cast didn’t help matters by holding a news conference after the episode aired.

Read more: ‘I cried when I first read the script,’ says Ahmed Ali Akbar aka Parizaad

Saboor Aly, who played the role of ‘Bubbly’ in Parizaad, revealed that she had a wish to work with Ahmed Ali Akbar. Then she finally got to do so as Bubbly.

She stated: “Mujhay koi drama bhi milta, mein kehti mujhay Ahmed kay saath cast kar dein, (Whenever I’d be offered a drama, I would ask them to cast Ahmed with me.)”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maliha Rehman (@maliharehman1)

 

