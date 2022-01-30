Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

30th Jan, 2022. 07:18 pm

'I cried when I first read the script,' says Ahmed Ali Akbar aka Parizaad

Parizaad the most popular and talked-about drama serial, finally ends. Fans are taking it all in as the final episode of the drama serial Parizaad airs in theatres. Meanwhile, the cast didn’t help matters by holding a news conference after the episode aired.

Ahmed Ali Akbar, who played the lead role in the drama expressed his own apprehension about playing Parizaad due to the character’s appearance, most likely due to dark skin tone.

While talking about his character Ahmed stated: “So I read the script and I cried for the first time after reading something. Then I connected with the character to the extent that the way his (Parizaad’s) looks not only became secondary, but tertiary. I connected so much with the human inside, and related so much, I knew I had to do this.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maliha Rehman (@maliharehman1)

Ushna Shah opened up about the affection she received for her role as Naheed. Despite having been in the industry for a long time. She even mentioned how people approached her and now knew her as ‘the girl from Parizaad,’ rather as actress Ushna Shah.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maliha Rehman (@maliharehman1)

