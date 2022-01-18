‘I do not pluck eyebrows,’ Selena Gomez reveals everything about herself 

American singer and songwriter Selena Gomez started her showbiz career at the age of ten, has had a lot of success as an actor, singer, and now beauty entrepreneur. In her most recent interview with Vogue, the love you like a love song singer revealed everything about her stunning personality and struggle with mental health.

“I love boxing. I have been boxing a lot at Rumble while I’m in New York. It’s liberating and so much fun, I do not pluck them – I don’t get them waxed, they are not touched! I just do little things here and there to fix them. My tip is not to go in with the tweezers!” she revealed.

While revealing her beauty secrets the 29-year-old said, “I definitely wear a red lipstick when I go to dinner – it makes me feel very classy and old school. And, you know, if I’m not dating anyone – which I’m not – then [it’s good because] I don’t have to kiss anyone either.”

Selena also discussed how she gets her feelings out while giving guidance to others who are down. The diva said, “I would just say take a few hours on your own, but then try your hardest to invite a friend over and maybe make something together. I always know that I need a few hours to power through and get [emotions] out, but then I have to quickly turn that around and try to see someone and watch a movie or something.”