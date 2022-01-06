I Felt like being Groped by Ali Zafar; Meesha Shafi tells court

Once more the feud between Meesha Shafi and Ali Zafar brings new development. In court, Meesha Shafi discusses her sexual harassment claim against Ali Zafar.

In the second session of Ali Zafar’s counter-defamation lawsuit, the singer told the judge that Zafar touched her in public in 2017.

When asked if there was an eye witness to the incident, Meesha explained that even she was not an eye witness because she just ‘felt’ the harassment rather than seeing it.

Read more: Meesha Shafi furious by irrelevant questions at Saba Hameed in court

“No, even I was not present at the time of the incident. I could feel it, but I couldn’t see it.”

The lawyer countered, “Did you look behind you to see if it was the plaintiff’s hand?” “There was no other hand around me, and it was definitely not mine,” she said.

“Is it correct that there was a drummer seated behind you and the plaintiff?” asked the attorney. To which Meesha responded that the drummer was at least “4-5 feet distant.”

Read more: Meesha Shafi hits back to a twitter critic

Meesha’s charges have been refuted by all witnesses who were present on the day she claims she was harassed. Shafi even hugged Zafar after the ‘jam session’, according to them.