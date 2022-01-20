Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 08:23 pm

‘I locked myself in the bathroom for 20 minutes,’ Ananya Panday recalls

'I locked myself in the bathroom for 20 minutes,' Ananya Panday recalls

‘I locked myself in the bathroom for 20 minutes,’ Ananya Panday recalls

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, recently said in an interview that during the narration of her latest film, Gehraiyaan, director Shakun Batra and writer Ayesha DeVitre assumed she fainted in the bathroom after she locked herself in the bathroom for 20 minutes.

At the trailer launch of the upcoming film, the Student of the Year 2 star said, “When Shakun and Ayesha were narrating the film to me. I actually was like ‘Can I just go to the bathroom?’ And then, I did not come out for 20 minutes. I think they got scared that I fainted in the bathroom or something. The fact was that I could not believe that this project was even going to come to me. I was just happy to be part of the film.”

Read more: Trailer of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday’s Gehraiyaan to be released on 20 January

“Shakun Batra was literally on my bucket list and I was just in shock at the time. It has been my biggest blessing to be just a part of this film. The relationships that we have made on this film. We were all in Goa, together for two months, and that was probably the best thing because we became so close.”

“Every single person who has worked on this film is like family to me now. Every moment, I think, (has contributed to) and I have changed not just as an actor but also as a person,” she continued.

The upcoming film Gehraiyaan also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapur, releasing on Feb 11th.

Check out the teaser:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Read More

23 mins ago
Deewangi Deewangi’ ‘Only time Shah Rukh Khan came to sets on time…’: Farah Khan

The Bollywood chartbuster "Deewangi Deewangi" from Om Shanti Om is special for...
26 mins ago
Chrissy Teigen achieved her six month sober milestone-Celebrates on Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is feeling healthy and energized following a six-month alcohol-free period....
48 mins ago
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain continue their adventurous trip to Phuket 

Power couple of showbiz industry Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are off...
1 hour ago
Prince Andrew gets another hit, school named after him to get a new name

Things are not in favor of Prince Andrew at the moment, Andrew...
1 hour ago
Kanye West 'nanny' lyrics has hurt Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is saddened by yet another reckless act by Kanye West....
1 hour ago
Ayeza Khan speaks out on adoption rumour about her son Rayan

Ayeza Khan, the timeless beauty and outstanding actress break the silence on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Mouni Roy
11 seconds ago
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s wedding venue and guests revealed

Mouni Roy and her beau Suraj Nambiar are going to marry next...
3 mins ago
Jon Stewart to receive Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Jon Stewart, a famous figure on television for his irreverent brand of...
PSL
7 mins ago
PSL 7: Strict health and safety protocols issued for PSL 2022

PSL 7: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announces penalties for the violation of...
Nagaland State Lottery Result
12 mins ago
Nagaland State Lottery Result Live Today 20 January 2022 (1PM, 6PM, 8PM)

Nagaland State Lottery Result Today announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 20.1.22,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement