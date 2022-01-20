‘I locked myself in the bathroom for 20 minutes,’ Ananya Panday recalls

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, recently said in an interview that during the narration of her latest film, Gehraiyaan, director Shakun Batra and writer Ayesha DeVitre assumed she fainted in the bathroom after she locked herself in the bathroom for 20 minutes.

At the trailer launch of the upcoming film, the Student of the Year 2 star said, “When Shakun and Ayesha were narrating the film to me. I actually was like ‘Can I just go to the bathroom?’ And then, I did not come out for 20 minutes. I think they got scared that I fainted in the bathroom or something. The fact was that I could not believe that this project was even going to come to me. I was just happy to be part of the film.”

“Shakun Batra was literally on my bucket list and I was just in shock at the time. It has been my biggest blessing to be just a part of this film. The relationships that we have made on this film. We were all in Goa, together for two months, and that was probably the best thing because we became so close.”

“Every single person who has worked on this film is like family to me now. Every moment, I think, (has contributed to) and I have changed not just as an actor but also as a person,” she continued.

The upcoming film Gehraiyaan also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapur, releasing on Feb 11th.

