‘I revisit experiences from my own life for Gehraiyaan:’ Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is all set to showcase herself in a never-before-seen avatar in her upcoming film Gehraiyaan directed by Shakun Batra.

Deepika is set to bring a “raw, naked and vulnerable” character to the big screen.

At the trailer launch of the film, the diva revealed she had to dig deep to essay her character as Alisha, in the film. She confessed the part was difficult, stating that it required her to be “emotionally naked”.

She said, “I had to dig deep and revisit places that weren’t pleasant. I had to revisit experiences from my own life, as well as my experience of dealing with mental health issues. All of that helped me play this character that needed to be raw, naked and vulnerable.”

The director further mentioned that he tried his best to make Deepika’s personal experiences a part of the film. He stated, “We spoke about her anxiety, her experiences in different relationships and how we can make that a part of the story. I was trying to draw her real self into the character.”