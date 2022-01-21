Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 10:25 pm

‘I revisit experiences from my own life for Gehraiyaan:’ Deepika Padukone

‘I revisit experiences from my own life for Gehraiyaan:’ Deepika Padukone

‘I revisit experiences from my own life for Gehraiyaan:’ Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is all set to showcase herself in a never-before-seen avatar in her upcoming film Gehraiyaan directed by Shakun Batra.

Deepika is set to bring a “raw, naked and vulnerable” character to the big screen.

At the trailer launch of the film, the diva revealed she had to dig deep to essay her character as Alisha, in the film. She confessed the part was difficult, stating that it required her to be “emotionally naked”.

Read more: Teaser of much-awaited romantic drama ‘Gehraiyaan’ is out now!

She said, “I had to dig deep and revisit places that weren’t pleasant. I had to revisit experiences from my own life, as well as my experience of dealing with mental health issues. All of that helped me play this character that needed to be raw, naked and vulnerable.”

The director further mentioned that he tried his best to make Deepika’s personal experiences a part of the film. He stated, “We spoke about her anxiety, her experiences in different relationships and how we can make that a part of the story. I was trying to draw her real self into the character.”

Read More

2 hours ago
Ahmad Ali Butt to host "Bacha Log Game Show" presented by Rio on BOL Entertainment

BOL Entertainment to bring a new game show, “Bacha Log Game Show,”...
2 hours ago
Rio presents 'Bacha Log Game Show" on BOL Entertainment

BOL Entertainment to bring a new game show, “Bacha Log Game Show,”...
2 hours ago
Sonam Bajwa Gives Major Bridal Goals In Stunning Designer Lehengas

Sonam Bajwa's recent wedding-themed photoshoot depicts exquisite bridal goals. Take a look...
2 hours ago
Usman Mukhtar shares his bond with co-actor Naimal Khawar

Pakistani actor, Usman Mukhtar who rose to prominence with his TV debut...
3 hours ago
Vidya Balan Sets Temperature Soaring In Black Satin Shirt And Red Skirt

Vidya Balan looks stunning in a black shirt and a red patterned...
3 hours ago
Pamela Anderson files for divorce from fifth husband

Pamela Anderson has seemingly filed for divorce after just 13 months of marriage....

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Karachi Kings
16 mins ago
PSL 2022: Karachi Kings PSL 7 Schedule

PSL 2022: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) will kick off on January...
Aiman Khan twinning with her daughter Amal, see photos
17 mins ago
Aiman Khan twinning with her daughter Amal, see photos

Aiman Khan, an actress known for her elegant style and unique fashion...
South Africa vs India
36 mins ago
South Africa won by seven wickets and clinch series against India

PAARL: South Africa won the second ODI against India by seven wickets...
Khloe Kardashian celebrates 3rd birthday of her daughter
38 mins ago
Khloé Kardashian criticized for selling her daughter’s used clothing

Khloé Kardashian is facing criticism online for selling her daughter's used clothes -...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement