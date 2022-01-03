‘I used to feel awful earlier, had to face my family,’ Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan recently stated in an interview that negative news no longer scares him. With the success of his recent film Dhamaka, actor Kartik Aaryan is on a high right now.

Fans praised and applauded the Netflix film, especially Kartik’s performance.

Kartik’s year 2020, however, was not as pleasant, with his name involved in issues. With so much unfavorable news about him, the actor declared in a recent interview that he has “no fear” of these things now.

Kartik made headlines in 2021 after getting dismissed from Dostana 2 despite having completed filming.

The majority of it was rumors that he had a falling out with Karan Johar, the film’s producer. According to some sources, he was even replaced in other films.

Kartik Aaryan addressed the negative press about him in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, saying that it no longer affects him. “I used to feel horrible,” he admitted. I had to face my family, and I was terrified that they might begin to mistrust me, become concerned, or refuse to share their worry with me. But now that there are so many stories (about me), I am no longer afraid. In fact, it now makes me chuckle and motivates me.”

Kartik went on to say that he prefers to let his work speak for itself and said, “I keep quiet until Dhamaka appears, and then people appreciate me,” he said, “so I smile to myself and go to sleep.” These insignificant details bring me joy. My work will always be able to speak for itself. What happens in front of me is unimportant to me. As I have stated, all of this simply serves to push me to perform better.”

In 2022, Kartik has a lot of projects lined up. He will star with Tabu and Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, opposite Kriti Sanon in Shehzada, and opposite Kriti Sanon in Freddy.