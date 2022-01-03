I will marry someone who live with me and my mom: Sara Ali Khan 

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Jan, 2022. 06:42 pm
Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan revealed the requirements that must be completed before she agrees to marry her future husband. In her latest interview, when asked about her relationship with her mother Amrita Singh, the Atrangi Re actress stated that she would marry only if her future spouse is willing to live with her and her mother.

The 26-year-old actress has been open about her feelings for both her parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, but this time she was especially open about her feelings for her mother. Sara mentioned that she was accustomed to having her mother with her at all times.

Read more: Sara Ali Khan says she had never the ‘marriage talk’ with her mother

She stated, “I’ll even get married to someone who can move in and live with my mom. I’m never going to leave her.

I can’t even come to an interview without matching my bangles to my outfit with the help of my mother. I cannot step out for an interview till my mom doesn’t tell me, Please add green bangles to your hand because you have a chalak (hint) of green in that corner of your dupatta,” she added.

On the work front, Sara will be seen in the upcoming project Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Vicky Kaushal.

