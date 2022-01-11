Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 08:26 pm

‘If you wait too long, you won’t get married’, Aiman Khan

Aiman Khan

Aiman Khan talks about marriage

Aiman Khan, a Pakistani television celebrity, believes that actresses should marry when the timing is right or they will not marry at all.

Aiman was asked to comment on whether all actresses should get married early due to a dearth of acceptable men on an internet discussion show with director Wajahat Rauf.

To this, she replied, “Yes, they should get married. When it is time, get married…”

Aiman then went on to casually add, “I think the longer you take to get married, it just doesn’t happen then… I mean, there are so many actresses who are still unmarried.”

Watch here!

The 23-year-old married fellow actor Muneeb Butt in 2018 when they were both only 20 years old. In the meantime, her sister Minal Khan married Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in September of last year.

