14th Jan, 2022. 10:20 am

Iffat Omar’s revealing saree draws intense backlash on social media

Iffat Omar revealing saree criticism

Leading actress Iffat Omar, who is often targeted by the naysayers over her bold fashion sense, has once again received intense backlash for wearing a revealing saree.

The Aye Musht-e-Khaak actress took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures donning a turquoise net saree. To complete the look she had tied her hair in a neat bun and wore elegant accessories.

Despite looking graceful, Iffat Omar faced immense criticism for her wardrobe choice. The social media users began to slam her for wearing a revealing saree with a much short blouse.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Iffat Omar (@iffatomarofficial)

The keyboard warriors were quick enough to share their response to Omar’s recent pictures.

Iffat Omar revealing saree draws backlash Iffat Omar revealing saree draws backlash

Also Read: Iffat Omar Faces Extreme Backlash For Wearing a Spaghetti Top

