Ilbilge Hatun of Ertugrul is expecting her first child
Hande Soral is a Turkish actress best known for her role in the blockbuster TV series “Dirilis: Ertugrul.”
The actress, who played Ilbilge Hatun in the historical TV series, announced her pregnancy on Tuesday.
The actress shared a photo of her baby bulge on Instagram with the caption “Baby Demirci is halfway through.”
