Ilbilge Hatun of Ertugrul is expecting her first child

Web Desk BOL News

04th Jan, 2022. 08:18 pm
Ilbilge Hatun

Hande Soral is a Turkish actress best known for her role in the blockbuster TV series “Dirilis: Ertugrul.”

The actress, who played Ilbilge Hatun in the historical TV series, announced her pregnancy on Tuesday.

The actress shared a photo of her baby bulge on Instagram with the caption "Baby Demirci is halfway through."

 

 

