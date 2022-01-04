Ilbilge Hatun of Ertugrul is expecting her first child

Hande Soral is a Turkish actress best known for her role in the blockbuster TV series “Dirilis: Ertugrul.”

The actress, who played Ilbilge Hatun in the historical TV series, announced her pregnancy on Tuesday.

The actress shared a photo of her baby bulge on Instagram with the caption “Baby Demirci is halfway through.”

