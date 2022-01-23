Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
23rd Jan, 2022. 08:14 pm

Ileana D’Cruz Can’t Stop Daydreaming About This Vacation Spot

Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz Can't Stop Daydreaming About This Vacation Spot

Ileana D’Cruz longs for her beach holiday. What evidence do we have? She has shared images from her beach diaries. And the images speak it all. Ileana’s post included a bevvy of photographs that may make us crave a vacation right immediately, from sun-soaked selfies in a bikini to breezy vistas of the beach. In some images, Ileana is seen standing in a bikini, gazing out at or dipping her toes in the sea. Other images show sunsets, amazing food platters, and drinks on the beach. In the final one, we see Ileana in a distant blur as she relaxes by the shore.

Ileana D’Cruz captioned the  post, “Looking back to this”, and added the icons of palm tree, sun and sea waves.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ileana D’Cruz (@ileana_official)

Ileana D’Cruz has already shared additional photographs from her beach vacation. She couldn’t get enough of her sunny moments there, of course. Ileana shared images of herself floating on the waves of the Maldives in one post. “Weekend mood,” she captioned it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ileana D’Cruz (@ileana_official)

Then, Ileana D’Cruz  posed for selfies or funky portrait photos. Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ileana D’Cruz (@ileana_official)

Here’s another one from her Maldives:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ileana D’Cruz (@ileana_official)

Ileana D’Cruz would end up thinking about her beach days no matter where she is. Her inner beach bum can’t seem to keep still. In addition, Ileana included “miss you” comments from her beach days in her Instagram pictures. She once shared a monochromatic snapshot of herself, displaying only one side of her face. “Mentally on the beach,” Ileana captioned it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ileana D’Cruz (@ileana_official)

Ileana D’Cruz isn’t afraid to label herself a “beach bum,” and when she was in Hawaii, she shared images from her stay there. Ileana snapped a selfie without makeup while wearing a yellow strung bikini. “No filter beachy days,” Ileana writes on a side note, adding the hashtags “major missing,” “take me back,” “beach bum,” and “tanned.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ileana D’Cruz (@ileana_official)

 

