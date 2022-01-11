Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Jan, 2022. 08:09 pm

Imran Abbas responds to a fan about Ahad’s absence in Saboor’s wedding

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas has a Q&A session on Instagram, asking his Instagram followers to ask him anything. It seems like the actor is in a chatty mood today. Many of his fans asked a variety of questions about his life, work, and bonding with co-actors, but one fan asked a weird question about Ahad Raza Mir’s absence in Saboor Aly’s wedding.

A fan asked, “Kiya ap janty hen Ahad Raza Mir q ni aaye Saboor ki shadi mai?” To which the Khuda Aur Muhabbat actor befitting replied, “Kiya ap janty hen k ap apne kaam sy Kaam q ni rkhty? Jtna ap logo ki zindagi k barey m sochty hain agr apne barey m sochen tou kaha sy kaha pohanch jaen.

Imran also answered the reason for not attending Saboor’s wedding. He stated, “I lost my mother a few weeks back and I am still too unwell. I was formally invited to all of the parties,” he explained. “But Saboor could understand and connect to [my] circumstances. So she gently indicated she wouldn’t push me to come if I didn’t feel comfortable.”

