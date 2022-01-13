Imran Khan proposed to Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla sent a unique birthday greeting to Imran Khan, a former actor and Aamir Khan’s nephew, who turned 39 on Thursday. On Instagram, Juhi uploaded a collage of photos which included a toddler Imran from one of the sequences in the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, a portrait image of him, and a selfie with herself.

Juhi wrote, “Imran proposed to me when he was six years old. Heere ki pehchan tab se hai uss mein. Happy happy birthday to my youngest suitor ever. A 100 trees for you Imran.”

Juhi’s message pointed to her first Bollywood film, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, in which she co-starred with Imran’s uncle, Aamir Khan. Imran, a kid, was featured in the film, and there were signs that he had shown his love for Juhi at one time. Imran was cast as a younger Aamir in the film.

Imran then went on to star in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na opposite Genelia Deshmukh in 2008.

Imran, who seems to have resigned from acting, was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti, in which he co-starred with Kangana Ranaut.