Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Jan, 2022. 12:39 am

Imran Khan proposed to Juhi Chawla

Imran Khan proposed to Juhi Chawla Photo: Instagram

Juhi Chawla sent a unique birthday greeting to Imran Khan, a former actor and Aamir Khan’s nephew, who turned 39 on Thursday. On Instagram, Juhi uploaded a collage of photos which included a toddler Imran from one of the sequences in the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, a portrait image of him, and a selfie with herself.

Juhi wrote, “Imran proposed to me when he was six years old. Heere ki pehchan tab se hai uss mein. Happy happy birthday to my youngest suitor ever. A 100 trees for you Imran.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juhi Chawla (@iamjuhichawla)


Juhi’s message pointed to her first Bollywood film, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, in which she co-starred with Imran’s uncle, Aamir Khan.
Juhi’s message pointed to her first Bollywood film, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, in which she co-starred with Imran’s uncle, Aamir Khan.  Imran, a kid, was featured in the film, and there were signs that he had shown his love for Juhi at one time. Imran was cast as a younger Aamir in the film.
Imran then went on to star in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na opposite Genelia Deshmukh in 2008.
Imran, who seems to have resigned from acting, was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti, in which he co-starred with Kangana Ranaut.

Read More

44 mins ago
Aadi Adeal clears his joke about Sajal Aly and Humayun Saeed

The announcement that Humayun Saeed had been cast as Dr. Hasnat Khan...
49 mins ago
Amitabh Bachchan wishes "Happy Lohri" to his fans

On the cheerful event of Lohri, our beloved Bollywood stars have been...
55 mins ago
Who is Samantha Lockwood, The Rumoured Girlfriend of Salman Khan?

Samantha Lockwood, an American actress, has been making news after she was...
1 hour ago
Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal May Appear Together In Jee Le Zaraa

For the first time, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal may share screen...
1 hour ago
Squid Game bags four Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations

Squid Game, a Korean drama, has received four nominations for the 28th...
1 hour ago
Ranbir Kapoor is the 'Sonam Kapoor of men's fashion' – Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt considers her beau Ranbir Kapoor to be Bollywood's ultimate fashionista,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

ISU European Figure Skating Championships opens in Estonia
1 min ago
ISU European Figure Skating Championships opens in Estonia

TALLINN, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The first day of the International Skating...
Joe Root
3 mins ago
Joe Root is undecided about participating in IPL Mega Event

England Test captain Joe Root has stated that he is considering entering...
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S
8 mins ago
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S launch teased

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S : We've known about an incoming Xiaomi Redmi...
Fiji's GDP forecast to increase over coming years: World Bank report
11 mins ago
Fiji’s GDP forecast to increase over coming years: World Bank report

SUVA, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Fiji is forecast to have some of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600