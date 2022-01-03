In Pictures: Areeba Habib’s star-studded Shendi
Actress Areeba Habib has all the eyes on her as she is the new bride in town and turned out to be elegant on her Shendi (a blend of Shaadi and mehndi) last night. She tied the knot in an intimate nikah ceremony on Friday (December 31).
For her Shendi, the Jalan star chose a long-flared ivory ensemble paired with stunning jewellery, soft glam makeup with tea-pink lip colour.
The overall flamboyant look of Areeba, with a bright pretty smile on her face, stole the show. Meanwhile, the groom donned a black sherwani.
Take a look:
A number of showbiz celebrities including Aiman Khan, Nadia Hussian, Iqra Aziz, Mansha Pasha, Asad Siddiqui and others attended the event last night. It was a glamorous star-studded function.
Also Read: Areeba Habib’s shendi is the talk of the town event
On her big day, Habib Habib transformed into a stunning bride, flushed in a traditional red ensemble. She opted for heavy gold and green jewellery, Habib adorned a hefty jhoomar paired with a teeka, earrings, a choker necklace, a nose ring and a long neckpiece with her hands dressed in a panjagla.
She kept her makeup soft and dewy finish.
View this post on Instagram
Days before her event, she distributed a rather ornate glass box of goodies that had a box of sweets, glass-framed invites and a scented candle with her and her now husband’s name on it as an invitation.
View this post on Instagram
Read More
Drama Review: Hum Kahan ke Sachy thy
The Plot This drama talks about the toxicity one's own family can...
Moammar Rana's daughter Rea got engaged in presence of galaxy of stars
Actor Moammar Rana’s daughter Rea Rana got engaged last night and all...
Priyanka Chopra shares inside glimpses of her new year
Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra shared how she welcomed the new year 2022...
Victoria Beckham shares PDA-filled snap with David Beckham
Singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham has shared a PDA-filled picture with...
Areeba Habib's shendi is the talk of the town event
Areeba Habib’s shendi, which happened last night, took the internet by storm...