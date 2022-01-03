In Pictures: Areeba Habib’s star-studded Shendi

Actress Areeba Habib has all the eyes on her as she is the new bride in town and turned out to be elegant on her Shendi (a blend of Shaadi and mehndi) last night. She tied the knot in an intimate nikah ceremony on Friday (December 31).

For her Shendi, the Jalan star chose a long-flared ivory ensemble paired with stunning jewellery, soft glam makeup with tea-pink lip colour.

The overall flamboyant look of Areeba, with a bright pretty smile on her face, stole the show. Meanwhile, the groom donned a black sherwani.

Take a look:

A number of showbiz celebrities including Aiman Khan, Nadia Hussian, Iqra Aziz, Mansha Pasha, Asad Siddiqui and others attended the event last night. It was a glamorous star-studded function.

Also Read: Areeba Habib’s shendi is the talk of the town event

On her big day, Habib Habib transformed into a stunning bride, flushed in a traditional red ensemble. She opted for heavy gold and green jewellery, Habib adorned a hefty jhoomar paired with a teeka, earrings, a choker necklace, a nose ring and a long neckpiece with her hands dressed in a panjagla.

She kept her makeup soft and dewy finish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Areeba Habib (@imareebahabib)

Days before her event, she distributed a rather ornate glass box of goodies that had a box of sweets, glass-framed invites and a scented candle with her and her now husband’s name on it as an invitation.