Kinza Hashmi, one of the rising stars of the Pakistani showbiz industry, has a social media presence that might end you up scrolling through her feed for hours.

The actress’ insta feed is no less than that of a model. She can pull off any outfit effortlessly in both eastern and western looks.

Recently, the Azmaish actress has dropped multiple ethereal snaps all dressed in a traditional ensemble from Saboor Aly’s Shendi.

The actress was seen wearing a gorgeous ensemble to go for the desi Mehndi event. She kept the focus on her dazzling dress by keeping things minimal in the accessory department. She opted for nothing but a pair of heavy earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

Also Read: WATCH: Kinza Hashmi adds more spark to Saboor’s Shendi with her dance

Hashmi chose her tresses to fall straight in a centre parting curve look. Glowing skin, matte lipstick in the pink shade, volumes of mascara on the lashes, a hint of blush on the cheeks, shimmery eye shadow and well-defined brows completed her make-up.

Kinza Hashmi has always been incredibly intelligent with her amazing personality and her great array of clothes. She is mostly loved by teenagers.

However, the actress has also managed to create quite a good fan-base for herself with her sweet personality.